Will Smith Confronts Chris Rock Oscars Slap on New Album

Will Smith is addressing his infamous Oscars slap -- and all the baggage that came with it -- head-on on his new album.

Smith's album "Based on a True Story" dropped on Friday -- his first full-length solo project in 20 years, and it immediately confronts the fallout from slapping Chris Rock.

The album's opening song, "Int. Barbershop - Day" -- featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone -- kicks off with the line, "Will Smith is canceled."

From there, it's all riffing and gossip about Smith, with lines like, "Who the f*** Will Smith think he is?" and "I ain't never gone forgive him for that stuff he did."

Play video content 3/27/22 ABC

The Chris Rock slap then becomes the main focus: "I heard he down bad / I heard he won the Oscar but had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s*** because he's Black."

Worth noting ... Smith did not have to return his Oscar. You'll recall, the Academy banned him from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

The song then nods to Will's infamous outburst defending Jada Pinkett Smith -- "You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you / Him and Jada both crazy - girl, what you talking 'bout / You better keep his wife's name out of your mouth."

Smith isn't done reflecting on the 2022 incident ... in the song "You Lookin' for Me?" he raps about making his comeback -- “Took a lot I’m back on top / Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated / Won’t stop my s*** still hot / Even though I won’t get nominated.”