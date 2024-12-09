Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Defends Comedian After Storming Out Mid-Set

Chris Rock's Brother Stop Filming Sets, A**holes!!! Defends Chris Walking Out Mid-Show

120924_tony_rock_kal
CROSSING THE COMEDY LINE
TMZ.com

Chris Rock's brother Tony is coming to his defense after the comedian faced backlash for storming out mid-set at a private event over the weekend.

We caught up with Tony, who is also a stand-up comedian in his own right, at LAX amid the controversy ... where he gave an expletive-filled explanation as to why his brother was in the right for his heated response.

Chris Rock Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As Tony put it ... people shouldn't be filming comedians' sets -- even at private functions -- as they're constantly working through their material. According to Tony, fans who try and put out incomplete work are "f***ing a**holes," which is why he can understand Chris' frustration.

tony and chris rock
Getty

He added ... "If you record it and put it up before the joke is perfected, it's like a chef giving you a plate of food before it's finished. It's like buying a car before they're done making it. You should wait for the finished product."

ICYMI ... Chris reportedly "stormed out" of a set at billionaire Anthony Pratt’s Christmas party, shouting at the audience for allegedly taping him ... breaking a previous agreement.

chris rock
Getty

Chris never returned to the stage and was replaced by Keith Urban ... who reportedly performed a number of songs -- for a notable hour and a half.

So, the holiday cheer wasn't completely derailed!!!

related articles