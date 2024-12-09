Chris Rock's Brother Tony Defends Comedian After Storming Out Mid-Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Rock's brother Tony is coming to his defense after the comedian faced backlash for storming out mid-set at a private event over the weekend.

We caught up with Tony, who is also a stand-up comedian in his own right, at LAX amid the controversy ... where he gave an expletive-filled explanation as to why his brother was in the right for his heated response.

As Tony put it ... people shouldn't be filming comedians' sets -- even at private functions -- as they're constantly working through their material. According to Tony, fans who try and put out incomplete work are "f***ing a**holes," which is why he can understand Chris' frustration.

He added ... "If you record it and put it up before the joke is perfected, it's like a chef giving you a plate of food before it's finished. It's like buying a car before they're done making it. You should wait for the finished product."

ICYMI ... Chris reportedly "stormed out" of a set at billionaire Anthony Pratt’s Christmas party, shouting at the audience for allegedly taping him ... breaking a previous agreement.

Chris never returned to the stage and was replaced by Keith Urban ... who reportedly performed a number of songs -- for a notable hour and a half.