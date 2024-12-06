Meek Mill, Peter Rosenberg Rally for Kendrick Lamar Against Andrew Schulz

Andrew Schulz got even more spicy responding to Kendrick Lamar in his recent podcast ... insinuating that if push came to shove, he'd physically push up on K. Dot in a prison cell -- and have his way with him. 🤨

Play video content Flagrant

Just like his "Flagrant" podcast title suggests, Schulz got extremely graphic describing his intentions with Kendrick's rear end ... "I would make love to [Kendrick] and there's nothing he could do about it ... if we're in a cell, and we're bored and we're done tattooing each other -- whatever you do in a cell, and we ran out of board games and we did all the other things, and we cleaned everything, and I'm like, 'Man, I might as well f*** you.' There's nothing he can physically do to stop that."

In case viewers were missing out on details, Schulz outlined how he'd put Kendrick's legs in the air "and choose a position."

The podcast crew also doxxed K. Dot with a pic of him standing next to Taylor Swift to make him look small.

Flagrant co-host Alexx Media added his 2 cents to the convo on behalf of African Americans ... declaring Schulz sexually dominating K. Dot was the "Dream" that the late Dr. Martin Luther King fought for before he was assassinated. He's since limited his IG comments.

Play video content Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

Schulz was firing back at Kendrick laying the law down on "GNX" about "white comedians" joking about Black women -- but several members of the hip hop community came at his neck.

Meek Mill defended his heterosexuality once again and called out Schulz for emasculating Black men ... but was also reminded he LOL'ed at the comedian's gay jokes about his Diddy association earlier this year.

Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg found it strange Schulz immediately vilified hip hop to get back at Kendrick and deemed him a true enemy of the culture -- he also blamed Charlamagne Tha God for giving him an underserved pass to the cookout through their "Brilliant Idiots" podcast.

Top Dawg Entertainment's Punch and O'Shea Jackson Jr. were also equally disgusted with Schulz ... question is, how will Kendrick respond???