Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Slow Horses' Creator Will Smith Takes Shot at Star of Same Name Over Oscars Slap

'Slow Horses' Creator Will Smith Jokes About Oscars Slap ... 'I Come in Peace'

091524-will-smith-emmys-kal
EVERYBODY, RELAX ...
ABC

Will Smith's never going to live down his Oscars slap it seems ... 'cause a fellow actor just mentioned it during the Emmys -- making fun of their same name.

"Slow Horses" creator -- also named Will Smith -- just won an Emmy for writing the series ... and, when he got to the microphone, he couldn't help but mention the most famous person with his own name. '

will smith emmys and oscars 2022 getty 1
Getty

Smith says, "First of all relax, despite my name, I come in peace."

Will's joke got a big laugh before he moved on to the thanks you's ... so, it seems Smith didn't get to the joke too late -- even if the incident did take place about two and half years ago.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars
Launch Gallery
The Oscars Slap Launch Gallery
Getty

Obviously, WS was referring to movie star Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars back in 2022 after CR made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The viral moment shocked the world and made Will the butt of jokes for months after ... even seeing him ostracized from Hollywood for a time.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

A lot has happened since then ... with Jada and Will admitting they're actually estranged and had been for years before he slapped Chris -- and Will's 'Bad Boy 4' blew up this summer, showing people have moved on from the bad taste the slap left.

2024 Primetime Emmy Awards Arrivals
Launch Gallery
Hot Emmys Looks Launch Gallery
Getty

Looks like the jokes are still hitting with the crowd ... so long as Will Smith says them, we suppose.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later