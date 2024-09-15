'Slow Horses' Creator Will Smith Takes Shot at Star of Same Name Over Oscars Slap

Play video content ABC

Will Smith's never going to live down his Oscars slap it seems ... 'cause a fellow actor just mentioned it during the Emmys -- making fun of their same name.

"Slow Horses" creator -- also named Will Smith -- just won an Emmy for writing the series ... and, when he got to the microphone, he couldn't help but mention the most famous person with his own name. '

Smith says, "First of all relax, despite my name, I come in peace."

Will's joke got a big laugh before he moved on to the thanks you's ... so, it seems Smith didn't get to the joke too late -- even if the incident did take place about two and half years ago.

Obviously, WS was referring to movie star Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars back in 2022 after CR made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The viral moment shocked the world and made Will the butt of jokes for months after ... even seeing him ostracized from Hollywood for a time.

A lot has happened since then ... with Jada and Will admitting they're actually estranged and had been for years before he slapped Chris -- and Will's 'Bad Boy 4' blew up this summer, showing people have moved on from the bad taste the slap left.