Jaden Smith Packs On PDA with IG Model Khleopatre, Signs of Sab Zada Split

Jaden Smith appears to be done with GF Sab Zada, because he's on a yacht overseas with a smoking hot IG model ... and things are looking passionate between them.

Will Smith's son is in Ibiza right now with an influencer named Khleopatre ... and Jaden's all over her, grabbing her booty and sucking face -- in the water, on the deck, pretty much everywhere.

Jaden and Khleopatre certainly don't look like this is a first date -- they seem very comfortable with each other, smiling, laughing and having a great time. If it is a first date ... it's the best one ever!

Jaden's wearing compression shorts under his swimsuit, but Khleopatre's leaving very little to the imagination ... because her black thong bikini is itty bitty, providing plenty of real estate for Jaden's hands.

At one point, Jaden even whipped out his phone and snapped a few shots of a sunbathing Khleopatre ... clearly they're into each other.

Thing is ... Jaden was photographed just last week with Sab, when they enjoyed a night out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Jaden and Sab, a model/singer, had been together since 2020 ... but based on what we're seeing here, it seems something's changed.