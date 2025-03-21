Will Smith Takes Las Vegas Stage in Emotional Performance Days Ahead of Album Drop

Play video content SplashNews.com

Will Smith went full cowboy mode, busting out "Wild Wild West" and other classics while tearing up the stage at his Las Vegas concert!

The crowd went wild as Will cranked up the fun, tossing his hat into the audience mid-performance Thursday night at The House Of Blues, and he even made sure to give his mom, Caroline, in the crowd a loving shoutout.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The energy was all fun and chaos as Will rocked out to the iconic track from his '99 flick, as well as other hits like "Men in Black" and "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It."

Play video content SplashNews.com

Will got emotional -- shedding a few tears -- as he paid tribute to his late 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' costar, James Avery (AKA Uncle Phil), who died in 2013.

As we know, Will is making his big comeback to music, announcing his new album "Based on a True Story -- his first in 20 years -- just days before the show!

The album drops March 28, reuniting Will with DJ Jazzy Jeff, plus Teyana Taylor and son Jaden Smith.