Will Smith Pumps Up Crowd at Grammy Museum With Performances

Will Smith blended the old with the new, treating a crowd to a mashup of the beloved 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' theme with some new material Thursday.

The party kicked off at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where Will pumped up a small but hyped audience with the iconic tune and the classic "Summertime" before dropping his new jam, "You Can Make It."

As you can see, Will was totally in his element, dancing up a storm with a lucky fan onstage and having a blast.

The vibe shifted when Will got a little emotional, reflecting on becoming a dad for the first time to Trey Smith 32 years ago, who he shares with his ex, Sheree Zampino.

He opened up about how his own father’s shortcomings inspired him to make a hardcore promise on Trey’s first night: He’d be the best dad he could be.