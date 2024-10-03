Will Smith's Fart Caused 'Men In Black' Set to Halt, Director Reveals

Play video content Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

Will Smith really knows how to clear an area ... with his rear end!

According to movie director, Barry Sonnenfeld, the actor was such a fart bag during the filming of the 1997 sci-fi film, "Men In Black," that he caused the entire cast and crew to abandon the set for 3 whole hours.

Sonnenfeld made the shocking revelation during Wednesday's episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera," while he promoted his new book, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time."

The director told Ripa that Smith let it rip as he was shooting a scene with costar Tommy Lee Jones in a "hermetically sealed" vehicle that transformed into a hyper car in Manhattan's Midtown Tunnel.

But, Sonnenfeld said, Smith's booty became a huge problem as it kept emitting gas during the smelly shoot.

The stench was so bad, Sonnenfeld said, that he had to climb down a ladder and rush out of the tunnel along with Jones.

Sonnenfeld noted the smell overcame the cast and crew, forcing them to evacuate the area for three hours.