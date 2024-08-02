Demi Moore Sends Out PSA To Normalize Farting, 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'

Play video content

Demi Moore's breaking wind with her new take -- she’s calling for farting to be normalized and wondering why it’s such a gas-tly issue.

The actress let it out while collab-ing with digestive health company Wonderbelly for a hilarious IG clip ... reading up on the history of flatulence from the company's new book "An Adult's Guide to Farts" to help her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah embrace the wind.

From blaming the dog to changing your identity ... Demi spilled the gas-causing beans on all the ways we commonly deal with farting.

But Demi's urging us to give our farts a fair shake ... pointing out holding them in can lead to more than we bargained for when we finally let them out. Sometimes, it’s better to let it go than to risk a big blowout!

Demi’s message is clear: Farts are nothing to be ashamed about -- noting even cats, dogs, birds and insects get in on the action ... so just own it and let it rip.