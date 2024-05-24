Demi Moore Curses at Audience During Cher Tribute at Cannes Gala

Demi Moore ain't playin' around when it comes to Cher .... 'cause she dressed down a guest while introducing the iconic singer at Thursday's amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala.

Looking like a million bucks in her silver dress, Demi strolled out onstage to give a tribute to Cher in the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc auditorium in Cap d’Antibes. But things didn't go as smoothly as Demi would have wanted.

Check out this video posted to X ... the actress, mic in hand, first checked in with the packed crowd to see if "this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for.”

Then Demi went through Cher's big achievements, highlighting the awards she won over the years at the Grammys, Oscars and Emmys.

Suddenly, Demi paused mid-speech as she zeroed in on a spectator offscreen, directing her ire toward the person for some unknown reason.

Demi asked, "Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room?," before she fired the kill shot, "I f–king don’t think so."

Many people clapped and cheered as Demi calmly continued, paying homage to Cher's legendary style, including her inspiring hairdo.

Polishing off her address, Demi called Cher the "most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time." Then Demi welcomed Cher onstage to perform her hit song, "Believe," and the fans loved it.