Alfonso Ribeiro 'Pissed Off' His Ankle Injury at Disney World Made the News

Alfonso Ribeiro may be on the mend following his ankle injury at Disney World ... but that doesn't mean he's happy his nasty spill made headlines.

Photogs caught up with the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum at LAX, where he assured everyone he was up and walking again after rolling his ankle on a trolley rail at the most magical place on Earth.

However, when asked how he was feeling after seeing his accident play out in the press ... he confessed it made him "pissed off" ... indicating he had no interest in reliving the drama.

As TMZ previously reported, Alfonso, who's a cohost on "Dancing with the Stars," was filming an ABC holiday special down at the Florida theme park. The production was far from magical, however ... with the AR suffering an injury and needing to lean on cohost Julianne Hough at one point post-accident.

Even though Alfonso was rolled off in a wheelchair, sources told TMZ at the time that the ankle injury was a minor one ... a sentiment he also expressed when chatting with photogs.

As he put it ... his injury was merely "a little something," but noted he'd be seeking "some treatment" in order to get back to his 100-percent self.

Alfonso also made it clear dancing is no laughing matter ... with the actor applauding professional dancers as "incredibly athletic."

He added ... "Dance is not something you can just wing."

Alfonso notably won season 19 of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside partner Witney Carson ... impressing with his jive, samba, and quickstep routines.