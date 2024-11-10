Alfonso Ribeiro Hurt Ankle, Needed Wheelchair While Filming at Disney World

Alfonso Ribeiro won't be "Dancing with the Stars" for a little while it looks like ... 'cause he injured his ankle while filming a dance number at Disney World -- and, TMZ has it on video.

The actor -- who hosts the reality dance competition show -- was filming an ABC holiday special at the Florida theme park when eyewitnesses tell us he stepped on one of the trolley rails and rolled his ankle.

Watch the video, taken in the aftermath of the misstep ... Alfonso's leaning heavily on 'DWTS' cohost Julianne Hough, seemingly afraid to put his weight on the ankle -- before a production team member runs over with a chair so he can sit in the street.

AR tries to roll out his ankle ... but, he seems to be in a ton of pain as the clip ends.

We're told they moved him to a wheelchair eventually ... and, the audience gave him a huge round of applause after his injury.

Alfonso wasn't feeling so hot after the injury though, we're told, 'cause he threw up in a trashcan on the side of the street as well.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Alfonso just has a minor ankle injury -- but, other than that, he's A-OK. The holiday special will air on ABC Christmas Day ... and Alfonso was moving pretty well before he hurt himself.

Alfonso's quite the dancer ... from popularizing "The Carlton" on "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to regularly grooving around the 'DWTS' stage each week in the opening number, Ribeiro knows how to shake it.