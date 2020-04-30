'Fresh Prince' Cast Gets Emotional In Tribute To Late Uncle Phil

Play video content Will From Home

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast needs a fresh box of tissues ... because things got super emotional while paying their respects to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil.

The teary-eyed tribute was part of the finale to Will Smith's new Snapchat show, "Will From Home" ... and you can see how much James meant to the 'Fresh Prince' cast.

Uncle Phil's greatest moments roll on the screen while Will and some of the show's favorite cast members -- Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and DJ Jazzy Jeff -- watch and tear up.

Ya gotta see the video ... it's a very powerful and moving tribute, full of some of Phil's most inspiring quotes.

TMZ broke the story ... James died on New Year's Eve in 2013 from complications following open-heart surgery.

As you know ... Will's Snapchat show is the first time the cast is reuniting on-screen since May 1996, when the incredibly popular sitcom ended its 6-season run.