'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunites on Will Smith's Snapchat Show

Now, this is a story all about how life in America got flipped-turned upside down, and now Will Smith would like to take a minute, so just sit right there, and he'll tell you about reuniting the cast from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

That's right, big Willie is wrapping up his Snapchat show, "Will From Home," with a 2-part finale featuring some of the show's favorite cast members. That, of course, includes Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Play video content Snapchat's "Will From Home

It's the first time the cast is reuniting on-screen since the incredibly popular NBC sitcom ended its 6-season run in May 1996. The Snapchat Original series followed Will practicing social distancing at home with his family. The show proved popular ... with 15 million unique viewers in the first 3 episodes.