TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Trump's Ilhan Omar Immigration Fraud Conspiracy Theory

Ilhan Omar is facing a renewed federal investigation into her immigration history ... but Harvey thinks the Trump administration is bending over backward to target one of the president's biggest political enemies.

Our team dove into the conspiracy today on "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

The DOJ is looking into allegations Omar married her brother to help him get a green card ... along with claims her father lied about her age when she became a U.S. citizen in 2000. Now, investigators are trying to connect the two as part of a larger immigration fraud conspiracy.

The panel debated whether the DOJ's legal argument holds up ... with some calling the conspiracy theory "ridiculous" and accusing the Trump administration of doing "somersaults" to make the case stick.

The timing, just days before the midterms, also raised questions about political retaliation.

We also questioned whether Omar even knew about her father's alleged lie ... while acknowledging there are still unanswered questions about her marriage. Omar has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and the allegations remain unproven.