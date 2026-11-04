TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Is MAGA Dead After Republicans' Election Night Disaster?

Republicans just got clobbered at the ballot box ... and now the big question is whether MAGA goes down with them.

Our team discussed the Blue Tsunami today on "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: Van Jones References Jonestown Massacre While Discussing Election Night Losses CNN

Harvey didn't mince words, declaring MAGA is dead ... arguing President Trump's political movement has run its course and Republicans are headed for a major shake-up. He also pointed to CNN's Van Jones, who compared the GOP's blind loyalty to Trump to drinking the Kool-Aid at Jonestown.

But not everyone agreed ... some argued Trump still has a firm grip on the Republican Party, while others insisted the GOP needs to move beyond him if it wants to recover from Tuesday's historic losses.

The debate also turned to JD Vance and whether the election results have damaged his 2028 presidential prospects ... along with the possibility of Democrats reshaping the political map in traditionally Republican strongholds.

And while some saw the results as a political earthquake, others warned Democrats not to get too comfortable ... arguing one big election doesn't guarantee they'll stay on top.