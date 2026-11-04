Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Trump for GOP Election Losses, Calls Him 'Cult Leader' TMZ DC

Marjorie Taylor Greene is blaming Donald Trump for the Republican Party's Election Night disaster ... accusing GOP lawmakers of blindly following a "cult leader" who's now dragging them down with him ... and this feels like a Jonestown moment for MAGA.

Jacob caught up with MTG Tuesday night amid a wave of Democratic victories ... and she didn't mince words when asked who's responsible for Republicans' shellacking.

"It's Donald Trump's fault," Greene declared ... saying Trump told Americans to vote as if he were on the ballot, and that's exactly what they did -- except they voted for Democrats.

Greene ripped Republicans for blindly standing behind Trump, "cheerleading, clapping like baby seals" instead of tackling the issues Americans actually care about ... including health insurance, rising costs and foreign wars.

Play video content Video: Van Jones References Jonestown Massacre While Discussing Election Night Losses CNN

And she wasn't alone in making the cult comparison ... CNN's Van Jones took things even further, comparing the GOP's Election Night losses to the infamous Jonestown massacre.

"If you join a cult, at some point the cult leader takes you to Jonestown and tries to get you to drink the Kool-Aid," Jones said. "This is Jonestown for the Republican Party."

Jones said Republicans drank the Kool-Aid by refusing to stand up to Trump ... and now they're paying the price at the ballot box.

As for Greene, she says Republicans need to stop worrying about pleasing Trump and scoring invites to Mar-a-Lago ... and start delivering on the promises they made to voters.