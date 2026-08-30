Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Laura Loomer Over Attacking Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon

Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to bat for a Democrat ... unloading on Laura Loomer over her attacks on Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon and accusing Trump and the GOP of enabling her "nonstop vitriol."

MTG re-posted a nasty back-and-forth between Loomer and Nixon Sunday ... saying she's no Nixon supporter, but Loomer's rhetoric went way too far.

Greene wrote, "I 1000% denounce Laura Loomer and her nasty, hateful, racists comments" ... while accusing the Republican Party and Donald Trump of allowing Loomer to stay in the "inner circle."

The exchange MTG jumped into got ugly fast.

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Loomer called Nixon -- who is Black -- a "ghetto bitch" ... and Nixon fired right back, mocking Loomer for eating dog food on camera before quoting Queen Latifah: "Who you calling a bitch?"

Loomer then doubled down, telling Nixon, "you speak Ebonics though, so maybe I need to bark at you and tug your leash and then you'll finally understand."

That was enough for Greene ... who said Loomer's rhetoric is not only hateful, but bad for Republicans.

MTG argued Loomer's attacks hurt Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in her race against Nixon ... and accused Loomer of "whispering nonstop insanity in the President's ear."

Greene also took a swipe at the direction of the party, writing, "This is Trump's new MAGA and Republican Party and I want nothing to do with it."