Hailey Bieber Says She Struggled With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder After Son's Birth

Hailey Bieber is opening up about a super difficult time in her life ... following the birth of her and Justin Bieber's first child, Jack Blues.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Hailey said she experienced premenstrual dysphoric disorder ... "After I had my son, I struggled with that a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it."

If you don't already know ... PDD can cause extreme mood shifts -- ranging from hopelessness to anxiety to anger.

Hailey says ... "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone. When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey."

Hailey and Justin welcomed Jack in August 2024 ... and the beauty mogul revealed that their child was definitely an unexpected pregnancy given another diagnosis she received.

Hailey told the "SHE M.D." podcast in March 2026 that she has a uterine septum -- a condition that comes with higher miscarriage and infertility risks.