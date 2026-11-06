TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Why Russell Brand Lost His Rape Trial

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault yesterday in his no-nonsense trial in the United Kingdom ... and he pushed all the wrong buttons as he tried, and failed, to defend himself.

Our team discussed the comedian's conviction on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Harvey brought up an interview Brand had with Piers Morgan where the host read his previous remarks where the comedian said men had to "unpick the conditions stopping women" from having sex with them.

Charles argued this directly went against how Brand stressed in court the importance of consent ... and Caitlyn agreed that the comedian probably never bothered to ask for consent given his rockstar-comedian status.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand’s Police Interviews Exposed in New Footage Metropolitan Police

Harvey also detailed how Brand would pick people at shows, charm them before switching his personality behind closed doors ... and how he clammed up when put on the spot by cops with an anal rape claim.

Charlie added that Brand -- who claimed the media made it difficult for him to get a fair trial -- courted media and was the one supplying them with controversial quotes.

Others agreed that the media had not invented these charges ... making his "woe is me" defense fall flat.

Harvey pointed out the merits of the U.K. court system's theatrics-free approach to the case ... with the others debating whether or not it was bad for the media but agreeing it provided an impartial trial.