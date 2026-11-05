TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Is Trump Hanging JD Vance Out to Dry After Midterms Loss?

After the Republicans' crippling midterm defeat, President Donald Trump may be on the lookout for a scapegoat to pin it on ... and he's got some interesting options.

Our team discussed who will be feeling Trump's wrath on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Harvey came up with a few options, like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ... with others debating if he would be on the chopping block due to backlash over the Iran War.

Among the other contenders were General Dan Caine -- the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman -- and Stephen Miller -- whom Trump reportedly chewed out over his immigration policies after First Lady Melania Trump complained that friends were getting deported.

The team largely felt Miller would be ripe to throw to the wolves given the shocking ICE arrest videos that have circulated.

However ... Harvey felt the big fish is JD Vance -- especially given his ties to the Iran War amid failed negotiations to end it.

The group largely agreed that Vance's post-midterm manifesto may put a target on his back, especially because Trump said he may or may not run ... and we debated if Vance should double down on MAGA or distance himself from Trump.