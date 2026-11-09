Russell Brand's Dad Slams Comedian's Victims, Suggests Jury Was Corrupt After 10-Year Prison Sentence

Russell Brand's father isn't buying his son's rape conviction ... suggesting the jury that sent the disgraced comedian to prison for more than a decade could have been corrupt.

Brand's dad, Ron Brand, went off on reporters outside a London courthouse Monday after Russell was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months behind bars ... questioning the justice system and even turning the tables on his son's accusers.

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When asked if he had a message for the victims, Ron fired back ... "The victims? What about Russell? The girls, you mean, who chased him and harassed him?"

And when a reporter reminded him Russell had been convicted by a jury, Ron wasn't having it ... declaring, "I don't care. It's a system. We don't believe the justice system."

Things got even more heated when a reporter asked if he was suggesting the jury was corrupt ... with Ron responding, "Well, I'm saying it's possible. Are you saying it's not possible?"

He went on to question whether jurors could have been influenced by negative social media posts about his son ... though he offered no evidence of any wrongdoing.

Despite the lengthy prison sentence, Ron insisted Russell would be able to handle life behind bars, saying, "He's strong." He also expressed confidence in Russell's wife, Laura Gallacher, saying she's strong too.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

As TMZ previously reported ... Russell was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.