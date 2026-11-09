Elon Musk Declares Russell Brand Sentence 'Unjust' Before Judge's Decision

Elon Musk jumped the gun on Russell Brand's sentencing ... calling the situation "unjust" before a judge even decided how much time the comedian would spend behind bars.

The billionaire weighed in on X after former British politician Andrew Bridgen shared a side-by-side comparison of Brand and Sajid Mahmood Khan, who received a three-year prison sentence for his role in a child sexual exploitation case.

Bridgen asked, "Are you going to see two tier justice in the Russell Brand sentencing?" ... and Musk fired back with just one word -- "Unjust."

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

But here's the thing ... Musk posted his response Sunday night, before Brand was sentenced Monday to 10 years and 6 months behind bars.

The comparison suggested Brand was facing harsher treatment than Khan, despite Khan's involvement in crimes against underage girls ... though Musk didn't elaborate on his response.