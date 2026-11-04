Scott Galloway Rips Elon Musk As 'Traitor to the West,' Seemingly Suggests Execution

Play video content Video: Scott Galloway Calls Elon Musk a “Traitor to the West,” Appears to Suggest Execution PIVOT

Scott Galloway isn't pulling any punches when it comes to Elon Musk ... suggesting the billionaire should face the same standards as a pair of executed Cold War spies.

The NYU professor and podcast host made the shocking comments during a live taping of his "Pivot" podcast with Kara Swisher Monday night ... blasting society's obsession with wealthy tech innovators like Elon.

"We have begun believing, through this ridiculous, unhealthy, and dangerous idolatry of innovators, that they get to live by an entirely different standard," Galloway said.

He then singled out Elon, declaring ... "Elon Musk is a traitor to the West. We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall."

Galloway added Elon "should be held to the same standards as every other traitor in the West" ... seemingly suggesting the Tesla CEO deserves the death penalty.

For context, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in 1953 after being convicted of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union ... though they died in the electric chair, not by firing squad.

The fiery remarks came just ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, which saw Democrats rack up major victories and deliver a blow to President Trump and Republicans.