Elon Musk Data Center Fight Sparks Chaos at Memphis City Council Meeting

Play video content Video: Memphis City Council Meeting Turns Chaotic Over Data Centers Memphis City Council

Memphis City Hall went off the rails Tuesday night ... after officials punted a vote tied to Elon Musk's massive data center operation ... and the chaos is on video.

More than 100 people packed the meeting as council members weighed a proposed one-year moratorium on new data centers ... but when the final vote got pushed back two more weeks, all hell broke loose.

The crowd started chanting, "ain't no power like the power of the people" as tensions boiled over.

Councilwoman Yolanda Cooper-Sutton reportedly got into it with protesters and fired back, "I ain't no coward ... I clap back," before turning her frustration toward fellow council member JB Smiley, accusing him of confusing people over and over.

Smiley, meanwhile, reportedly said the council should've listened to the people who showed up ... saying the community deserved to be heard before leaders decided what was best.

Then things spilled into the lobby, where two women got into a fight -- with hair pulling, slapping and punches -- while protesters inside chanted, "this is our city" and "show me what democracy looks like."

Police moved in, and the rest of the meeting was ultimately shut down.