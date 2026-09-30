White House Misspells United States in A.I. Agreement

The White House's latest document on preventing the dangers of artificial intelligence happens to have a major typo ... and pretty much everyone is making the same joke.

In a press release on the Trump administration's commitment to have A.I. companies self-regulate ... the document lists Trump's title as president of the "Unites States" -- not United States.

Needless to say ... there were a few White House X followers who were quick to point out that had they used A.I., the error might have been avoided.

They outlined four proposed efforts -- adding internal controls to monitor A.I., having dedicated internal teams to oversee those controls, using third-party auditors, and creating independent committees on their boards of directors.

Beyond that ... the leaders in the industry also agree to meet regularly to discuss safety standards.

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This comes after Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill to ban artificial superintelligence outright ... and to create a Department of A.I.

Trump -- who has previously labeled the growing concern over A.I. as a "hoax" -- has also floated the idea of creating an A.I. Force.