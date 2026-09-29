Play video content Video: Sen. Mark Kelly Suggests Trump Name White House Ballroom 'Felony Hall' TMZ DC

President Trump loves playing around with names ... and Sen. Mark Kelly has a suggestion for POTUS' new White House ballroom ... telling us Trump should name it "Felony Hall."

Charlie caught up with Kelly on Capitol Hill Tuesday and brought up Trump's latest A.I. push ... which quickly turned into a conversation about the Prez's habit of renaming things.

Kelly couldn't resist getting in on the renaming game ... pitching "Felony Hall" for Trump's new White House ballroom ... and, yes, he wanted credit.

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The wisecrack came after Trump met with tech leaders at the White House, where companies agreed to police themselves as A.I. develops.

Trump also said he'll sign an executive order calling it "super intelligence" -- or S.I.

Play video content Video: Bernie Sanders Urges Trump and Xi to Team Up on A.I. Superintelligence Ban TMZ DC

Kelly wasn't buying the self-policing approach ... telling Charlie that Congress needs to put guardrails in place because the technology is moving "really, really fast" ... concerns echoed by others in D.C., including Bernie Sanders.