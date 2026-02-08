Senator Mark Kelly Explains What Happens When You Fart in Space Suit

Senator Mark Kelly No One Can Hear You Fart in Space!!!
Senator Mark Kelly says astronauts aren't in a space jam when they let one rip ... telling us passing gas in a full space suit isn't at all like you might imagine.
We caught up with the Democratic Senator from Arizona Thursday in D.C. ... and, he gave us the 4-1-1 on cutting the lunar cheese.
Watch the video ... Kelly -- who's completed four out-of-this-world missions up to the International Space Station -- explains why astronauts on the ISS should feel secure letting a little methane out of their A-S-S.
We also asked the senator if he'd ever consider flying up on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin like Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and others did in April of last year ... a flight that was mercilessly mocked online ... check out what he had to say!