Senator Mark Kelly Explains What Happens When You Fart in Space Suit

No One Can Hear You Fart in Space!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Senator Mark Kelly says astronauts aren't in a space jam when they let one rip ... telling us passing gas in a full space suit isn't at all like you might imagine.

We caught up with the Democratic Senator from Arizona Thursday in D.C. ... and, he gave us the 4-1-1 on cutting the lunar cheese.

Watch the video ... Kelly -- who's completed four out-of-this-world missions up to the International Space Station -- explains why astronauts on the ISS should feel secure letting a little methane out of their A-S-S.