Congresswoman Sarah McBride Says GOP Lawmakers Are Perfect for 'The Traitors'

Congresswoman Sarah McBride is always looking out for traitors ... which is probably why she's such a fan of "The Traitors" on Peacock -- and she tells us the show isn't all that different from Washington!

We caught up with McBride Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she described what it's like working in D.C. … "Sometimes it feels more like 'Real Housewives,' sometimes it feels more like 'Traitors,' and let's be honest, there's a lot of overlap between the two."

With the revelation that the Democratic Representative from Delaware is an avid viewer of the reality show, our photog had to ask ... how does she rank the political players in D.C.?

Pressed for who's the most treacherous candidate for Traitor candidacy, McBride wasn't shy ... watch the video to hear her pick!