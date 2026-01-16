Michael Rapaport Slammed for 'Homophobic' Comment About Colton Underwood

Play video content Peacock

Michael Rapaport is being slammed as homophobic online for comments he made about 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood during a new episode of "The Traitors."

Check out the clip ... the comedian went after Colton's character during the roundtable before the cast decided who to boot. Directing his anger at Colton, he said ... "Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you."

Colton immediately assumed Michael was speaking about his sexuality, which was a secret for a majority of his life -- even when he appeared on "The Bachelor" to find a wife in 2019. Colton swiftly replied ... “There it is. You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?”

Johnny Weir -- who is gay -- and other contestants immediately defended Colton, but Michael claimed they had it twisted. He shot back ... "I’m not talking about closets! His behavior is of a traitor. His behavior is secretive, it’s conniving, it’s chirping, it’s commiserating, it’s cowardly."

However, viewers weren't too trusting and sided with Colton and his castmates ... and took to the internet to rip Michael apart.

The 'Traitors' contestants were not forgiving either, and banished Michael from the game. He later apologized to Colton, noting ... "I meant what I meant within the context of the game. It had nothing to do with his sexuality. I really, sincerely apologize if I offended Colton or anybody in the house. That absolutely wasn’t the intention."