Michael Rapaport Apologizes for Sharing Fake Concentration Camp Pic

Michael Rapaport is apologizing to Jews offended by his recent social media post ... where he shared a fake photo of a Holocaust prisoner in a concentration camp.

The actor/comedian just released a statement on X ... explaining he thought the image was real, but, "in this artificial world we live in, it turned out not to be."

Michael notes he's shared hundreds of stories and images about concentration camps on his social pages, but says none of them have gotten the same level of attention as this one.

He doesn't mince words, calling the Holocaust "a stain on humanity," and warning, "there is a historic rise in antisemitism that has not been seen since the 1930s globally."

MP says he was deeply affected by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel -- which left over 1,200 dead and more than 250 taken hostage -- and vows to keep speaking out for Jewish people.

As we reported ... Rapaport was slammed by the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in Poland for sharing an A.I.-generated image of someone playing a violin at Auschwitz.