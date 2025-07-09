Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michael Rapaport Ripped for Sharing ‘Fake, A.I.-Generated’ Concentration Camp Photo

By TMZ Staff
Published
michael rapaport getty
Getty

Michael Rapaport is under fire for an image he shared on social media showing a prisoner in a concentration camp during the Holocaust ... the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum checked him hard, saying it was fake and disrespectful.

Here's the deal ... the actor/comedian posted the image Saturday on Facebook ... and it showed someone playing a violin at Auschwitz.

michael rapaport ai image

Problem is ... the image was A.I.-generated ... at least according to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in Poland.

The museum ripped Michael, saying ... "Publishing fake, AI-generated images of Auschwitz is not only a dangerous distortion. Such fabrication disrespects victims and harasses their memory. If you see such posts, please don’t share them."

Auschwitz Birkenau camp istock
istock

Michael's post also had a backstory about the image ... but the museum says that was bogus too.

We reached out to Michael ... so far, no word back.

