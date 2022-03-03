Michael Rapaport Says Ukraine President Zelensky Inspiring to Jewish People

Michael Rapaport Zelensky Is An inspiration ... From One Jewish Comedian To Another!!!

3/3/2022 3:01 PM PT
AN INSPIRATION
Michael Rapaport is commending President Zelensky for his bravery ... giving his seal of approval to a fellow Jewish man and comedian.

We got Michael in NYC on Thursday, and he had nothing but praise for the Ukrainian President -- who Rapaport believes has been a great leader through such uncertain times.

Michael tells us "[Zelensky]'s been vocal, he's been emotional ... it's been inspiring to me as a Jewish man."

As for how he'd handle a situation similar to Zelensky, Rapaport jokes he'd simply call the guy for help.

ZELENSKY'S IMPASSIONED PLEA

Of course, Zelensky was a very famous comedian and actor in Ukraine before becoming President, a role Rapaport believes he should keep -- because he's excelling -- and leave the entertainment biz behind.

Volodymyr Zelensky June 09 2021
Getty

Before Zelensky was elected into office in 2019, he starred in a show called "Servant of the People," where he filled a similar role -- a teacher that becomes president and becomes an icon of bravery. Life imitating art.

