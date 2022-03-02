Whoopi Goldberg On President Zelensky, America Can Learn From Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Whoopi Goldberg hopes Americans never have to imagine being in a situation similar to the Russia-Ukraine war -- but if we do, we should get inspiration from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

We got Whoopi leaving The Town Hall Tuesday night in New York and asked what Americans can learn from Zelensky, and her response was simple -- keep fighting for your country!

Whoopi says what we're seeing in Ukraine is nothing short of heroics ... with Zelensky refusing to leave his people behind, and defending your homeland is something everyone can get behind.

3/1/22 CNN

Zelensky has been proving his bravery, since leading his country's charge to fend off Vladimir Putin's Russian forces, and gave a rousing speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday ... saying he'd fight to the death for his country.

The speech -- coming on the heels of an attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city -- received a standing ovation.