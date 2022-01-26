Michael Rapaport Outraged As Alleged Rite Aid Shoplifter Walks Past Security

Play video content

Michael Rapaport was almost speechless Tuesday ... he says he watched a "shopper" shoplift a bag full of items and breeze right past a security guard ... and the actor is just incredulous.

You don't see it in the video, but apparently, Michael saw the man putting items in a bag. It's unclear why Michael's eyes were trained on this guy before the video started, but it does appear the guy beelines it for the exit as a security guard stands there and does nothing.

"I can't believe I'm seeing this s*** ... this f***ing guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th and First Avenue is walking down the street like s***."

Rapaport follows the guy outside the store and continues ... "Looking me in my face like, 'What's good?' My man just went Christmas shopping in January. He had the condoms, the shampoo."

Michael put the video on his social media account and tagged NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who has been extremely vocal about crime in the City.

Apparently, the store didn't file a theft report, at least not yet.

We called the Rite Aid, but no one answered the phone.