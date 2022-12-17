Michael Rapaport Sides W/ Draymond Green In Fan Spat ... 'It's A Family-Friendly Event!!!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

No, Draymond Green ain't pillow soft for having a heckler booted from an NBA game earlier this week ... so says Michael Rapaport, who tells TMZ Sports the Warriors star was in the right in the situation.

Green had the courtside fan kicked out of Tuesday night's Warriors vs. Bucks game in Milwaukee -- claiming the man threatened his life during a trash-talking sesh.

Draymond went to the officials to have a fan removed from the game pic.twitter.com/HPrDvVKNOO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022 @NBCSWarriors

The man has since said he did no such thing -- but when we got Rapaport out this week ... the comedian, who's usually full of hot takes, said he was siding with Green in the spat.

"Even though Draymond Green is not, you know, you know," Rapaport said out in NYC ... "Fans are inappropriate sometimes. It's a family-friendly event."

Rapaport said fans need to treat games as if they were going to Disneyland -- as in, behave themselves extra carefully -- otherwise, they should be subjected to ejections.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022 @anthonyVslater