Draymond Green Claims Ejected Fan Threatened His Life

Draymond Green says the fan who he had booted from Tuesday night's Warriors vs. Bucks game hurled death threats his way from his courtside seat.

The Golden State superstar had animatedly exchanged words with the man in the third quarter of the Dubs' blowout loss to Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum ... when a few moments later, he grabbed a ref's attention and pointed toward the guy.

Green appeared to insist that the man should leave the game -- and after a few seconds of arguing, security escorted the guy from the area.

Draymond went to the officials to have a fan removed from the game pic.twitter.com/HPrDvVKNOO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022 @NBCSWarriors

After the contest, Green told reporters that at one point during their heated argument, the fan had said "some threatening stuff to my life."

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022 @BleacherReport

The 32-year-old -- who previously punched his own teammate in a fit of rage earlier this year -- said he nearly went after the guy ("I was this close to really going back," he said) ... but decided to get the refs' help with the situation instead.

"When I told the official what he said," Draymond explained, "he was like, 'Oh, he's got to get out of here.'"

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022 @anthonyVslater

The Bucks said in a statement following the game that they were investigating the matter.

This is not the first time Green has had an issue with fans this year ... he was just fined $25K two weeks ago for getting into it with a man in Dallas.

He told reporters on Tuesday night that he hoped to see significant changes at NBA arenas to try to deter the contentious interactions going forward.