Michael Rapaport Further Clarifies Controversial 'Traitors' Comment

Michael Rapaport's putting the blame on riffing for his controversial comment about Colton Underwood on the hit show "Traitors" ... claiming the seemingly homophobic remark came out while he was spitballing at the table, and no one interrupted him.

The actor further clarified his low moment in an interview with Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live' Tuesday night ... telling the host he wasn't taking a shot at Colton's previous reluctance to come out as gay -- he was just running his mouth.

Rapaport says he went into defense mode when Colton and his alliance came after him ... and, he simply started rattling off arguments against Colton and his costars, believing someone else at the table would eventually jump in.

No one did ... and then Rapaport said Colton was the best at "holding a secret" -- a blow many interpreted as a reference to hiding his sexual orientation when Colton was on "The Bachelor."

MR says he felt horrible when CU was clearly hurt by the comment ... and, he says he didn't mean to insult him or anyone else in the house. In fact, Rapaport adds, he's a huge fan of Colton and even told the guy his story brought him to tears.

Rapaport says he is comfortable apologizing for his comments -- he's already said sorry to Colton -- and he says he will continue to do so ... because he says talking trash is one thing, but hurting someone as he did is unacceptable.

As you know ... Rapaport was quickly banished by the rest of the cast after making the controversial comment -- and, we learned from production sources that he wasn't the most well-liked while shooting the show, even before he came off as homophobic.