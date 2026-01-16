'TMZ Live' Heats Up Over Differing Opinions on Michael Rapaport's 'Traitors' Comment

Play video content TMZ.com

Harvey and Charles are usually a tight team ... but Michael Rapaport's "Traitors" comments stirred up some trouble in paradise -- with the two men passionately debating on "TMZ Live."

Our two colleagues discussed the reaction to Rapaport claiming Colton Underwood -- a gay man who was looking for a wife on "The Bachelor" while he was still in the closet -- would be an incredible secret-keeper ... and that received quite a negative reaction from his costars. Michael later apologized to Colton.



Check out the clip ... Harvey's actually stepping up for Michael here -- telling Charles that he thinks Michael's referring to Colton keeping the secret from millions of people on national TV.

Harvey also points out that he's a gay man who was in the closet himself for many years ... and he isn't offended by the exchange at all -- adding he's got no issue if anyone wants to say he's also a good secret-keeper because of his own time in the closet.

To be clear, Harvey doesn't think anyone should be forced to be in the closet ... but, he does think it builds up one's ability to keep secrets.

Charles tells Harvey he still thinks it's a homophobic statement ... and, if in Michael's position, he would never say anything like that to Harvey or anyone else. He thinks it's too close to mocking someone for not feeling comfortable living their truth out loud.