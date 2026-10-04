President Donald Trump Reveals Super Intelligence Force Staff

President Donald Trump has announced the creation of what he's calling Super Intelligence Force ... to ensure that Americans lead the way on A.I. ... and hopefully safely.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform ... and while he previously teased the creation of an A.I. Force, this time he actually shared who would be making up the group.

The taskforce will be spearheaded by 4 key officials -- National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of Defense Emil Michael, and OPM Director Scott Kupor.

Clayton who will lead the group as the Super Intelligence Force's czar ... told the Wall Street Journal ... "I feel very comfortable that we’ve gotten a group with a lot of experience, diverse skill sets and a common commitment."

He added ... "These are all serious people who have addressed opportunities and risks in the past and are committed to doing this so that America wins the SI race and we win it through the benefit of the American people."

As you know ... Trump met with heads of several A.I. and tech companies to outline the industry's commitment to set up internal reviews and company-led guardrails for artificial intelligence -- a press release was later posted publicizing their work, and it misspelled DJT's title.

Trump -- who has called the growing worries around the capabilities of A.I. a hoax -- pushed back on the idea of slowing down its development.

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