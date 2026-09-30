Kyrsten Sinema's Ex Says He Trashed Her Paintings Over Frustrations With Gaza War, A.I.

Kyrsten Sinema's ex-boyfriend says he threw 22 of her paintings into her pool because he was frustrated by the former senator's alleged ties to A.I. and the war in Gaza.

Matthew Ammel told AZ Central ... "I was pissed at the system, and I took it out on her art. The American people have no idea how (f***ed) up our government is and, like, what our politicians spend their time doing."

At the time of the incident ... Ammel said he had been staying at her Cave Creek property while she was away in Phoenix.

Sinema's former bodyguard-turned-boyfriend -- who admitted to drinking during the incident -- said he started tossing her art and some expensive liquor because she wouldn't post his video of U.S. soldiers treating a man they had shot in Iraq.

He added ... "I was trying to get her to come back home, or to do something, or to use her connections for good instead of ... to make money. I was just going through it, and I don't usually drink, and I got drunk, and I destroyed some of her paintings."

We reported earlier ... the paintings Ammel destroyed were allegedly worth $123,015, and the total damage to the property was estimated at $200,000.

As a result ... Ammel was charged with felony aggravated criminal damage.

Sinema -- who has touted the capabilities of artificial intelligence and helped create an A.I. center at Arizona State University -- is also at the center of Ammel's ex-wife's "homewrecker" lawsuit.

The former senator knew he was married but says she had no idea he was still living with his wife when they first became romantically involved.