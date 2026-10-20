Donald Trump And Elon Musk Ordered Starlink Slowdown in Ukraine, Report

Elon Musk reportedly hit the brakes on Ukraine's military internet service ... leaving the country's defenses scrambling and the Trump administration caught off guard.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk ordered restrictions on Starlink last week, slowing connections so much that some Ukrainian drones became virtually useless.

The move came amid growing frustration from Musk and President Trump over Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which Trump blames for rising energy prices.

But here's the twist ... it's unclear whether Trump knew about the decision beforehand.

The Journal reports Musk spoke with Trump about the slowdown, though the president insists he doesn't know who ordered it.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky warned the restrictions could cost Ukrainian lives ... and his government is demanding answers.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the Pentagon never ordered the restrictions, leaving plenty of questions about who signed off on the move.