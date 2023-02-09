Congress Blasted Over Twitter Hearing and Reading Chrissy Teigen Tweet About Trump

Play video content CNN

The Congressional hearing where Chrissy Teigen's tweet -- calling then-President Donald Trump a "p***y ass bitch" -- was read aloud has sparked outrage ... from the woman who is viewed by some as the leading voice on all things internet.

Kara Swisher appeared on CNN Thursday and called members of Congress who were claiming conspiracy, "ridiculous." She acknowledged that Twitter made a bad call, and went on to say the company has made lots of bad calls on both sides of the political spectrum ... BUT, as she said, Twitter is a private company and can do what it wants.

NYU Professor of Marketing, Scott Galloway, was even tougher, calling the members of Congress who were raising these theories, "idiots."

Republicans who called the hearing claimed the FBI was pressuring Twitter execs to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

We got Chrissy and John Legend out Wednesday and they were kinda stoked about the attention ... that Ms. Teigen made it to the hallowed halls of Congress!