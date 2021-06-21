Chrissy Teigen Finally Speaks on Camera About Bullying Scandal, Possible Oprah Interview

Play video content BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen is finally speaking out on camera amid her cyberbullying scandal, crediting her husband John Legend for having her back -- but she's tight-lipped about a potential Oprah interview.

Photogs got Chrissy as she arrived at her office Monday -- while bumping some Destiny's Child, btw -- and asked her if she's really going to sit down with O.

She says she doesn't know if that's happening, or at least that's how she makes it seem ... and Chrissy appeared to laugh off a suggestion from Courtney Stodden.

Play video content MEGA

As we reported ... Courtney wants in on Chrissy's possible interview with O, seeing as she was the victim of Chrissy's cyberbullying before the latest round of claims from Michael Costello and others.

Later in the day, Chrissy explained how John's been her everything while she's been laying low -- this is one of the first times she's been seen in public since the bullying scandal began.