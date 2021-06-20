Chrissy Teigen is 'Fresh Out of Tears' in Father's Day Post for John

Chrissy Teigen just gave John Legend a shoutout for Father's Day -- but she also seemed to give some insight into her own state of mind ... and it sounds like she's drained, literally.

The embattled model and social media star -- who's been in a war of words lately due to her bullying scandal -- posted a sweet FD tribute to John, whom she snapped posing with both of their kids, Luna and Miles.

She captioned the pic, "There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever." It's a nice sentiment, but also ... fairly revealing too.

As we're sure you're aware by now -- Chrissy's been fighting off accusation after accusation of bullying by folks like Courtney Stodden, Michael Costello and Farrah Abraham, just to name a few. Some came even after she issued her latest apology ... and it's gotten ugly.

Costello, specifically, alleged she bullied him to the point he entertained suicidal thoughts -- and he posted screenshots of DM's that he claimed showed Chrissy telling him to die. Chrissy, meanwhile, has accused him of doctoring those DMs ... calling them bogus.