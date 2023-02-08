Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Her 'P**sy Ass' Trump Diss Being Read in Congress

My 'P**sy Ass' Trump Diss Made It To Congress!!!

Chrissy Teigen feels like she's reached the mountaintop -- one of her more expletive-filled tweets about Donald Trump was read aloud Wednesday in Congress, and it's pretty hard not to laugh at the video.

Here's the deal ... House Republicans are leading a hearing to investigate Twitter's alleged role in suppressing Hunter Biden stories. But, Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat, shifted the convo to former President Trump's interaction with the bird app.

Specifically, Frost brought up Chrissy's 2019 tweet dissing Trump, and asked former Twitter content moderator Anika Collier Navaroli to read it out loud ... strictly for the record, of course.

She uncomfortably said, "Chrissy Teigen referred to Donald Trump as a 'p**sy ass bitch.'"

The video from the hearing is hilarious .... Navaroli apologized in advance for the foul language, making it clear she was simply quoting Chrissy.

CT saw the video trending and reacted on IG, saying ... "I don’t know how to go on after this."

She quotes a tweeted video of the exchange on her Twitter and says, "I…oh my god."