Tesla Winding Down Cybertruck Production After Years of Low Sales

It's the end of an era for Elon Musk ... he says Tesla is going to be "winding down" production of its signature Cybertruck ... and it sounds like the polarizing truck is going to be retired.

The billionaire announced late Thursday that Tesla will be scaling back on their electric trucks "to make room for increased Cybercab production."

Elon said his Texas factory will start scaling back in the middle of next year to shift gears to the Cybercab, which is a 2-passenger robotaxi with no steering wheel, accelerator, or brake pedals.

This announcement comes after years of low Cybertruck sales -- which may sound surprising because they seem to be everywhere. Guess it just feels like there's a lot of them because they stick out like sore thumbs.

NBC News reports that, according to Kelley Blue Book, Tesla only sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in the U.S. last year ... almost a 50% dip from the 38,965 they sold the year before that.

Elon unveiled the prototype in 2019 ... and Tesla started building them in Texas in 2023 ... but now the dream is dead.