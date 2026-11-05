Ruben Gallego Reveals How Senators Score Better Offices, Takes Aim at Elon Musk

Play video content Video: Sen. Ruben Gallego Talks Senate Office Upgrades, Fires Shots at Elon Musk TMZ DC

Sen. Ruben Gallego is looking for an upgrade on Capitol Hill ... and while he's eyeing a better office, he's also got his sights set on Elon Musk, whom he wants hauled before Congress.

Jacob caught up with the Arizona senator Thursday in D.C. ... and Gallego kicked things off by showing off his tie-tying skills, managing to knot a double Windsor on the sidewalk in under 30 seconds. Pretty impressive stuff.

But the real inside scoop came when Gallego explained how senators play musical chairs with their offices after elections ... with senior lawmakers getting first dibs on the best spaces.

Gallego says he's No. 69 in seniority -- nice -- meaning dozens of colleagues get first dibs before he can pick his new digs ... and he's hoping to snag an office close to his committee assignments.

Once Gallego and the other senators are all settled in, they're going to dig in and try to grill Elon. He wants to subpoena the billionaire over restrictions on SpaceX's Starshield satellite service in Ukraine.

Gallego questioned whether Elon personally ordered the restrictions, consulted the U.S. government or acted on his own ... arguing a private company shouldn't have that kind of unchecked influence over national security.

He told Jacob he wants Elon subpoenaed as soon as January, when he expects Democrats to have the power to do so ... warning the billionaire's control over critical technology could pose a threat to the U.S.