Rep. Don Beyer Says 'I'm Willing to Be Arrested' Protesting Trump's Arch

Play video content Video: Don Beyer Says He'd Put His Freedom on the Line to Protest Trump's Arch TMZ DC

Rep. Don Beyer is ready to get arrested over President Trump's proposed arch in Washington, D.C. ... and he's already got his tent and sleeping bag packed for an upcoming protest.

Charlie caught up with the Virginia congressman Thursday ... and Beyer revealed he's planning a sit-in at the site of Trump's proposed 250-foot monument near Arlington National Cemetery.

Play video content Video: Taking Action Against Trump's Arch Plans TMZ DC

Beyer says the project hits close to home ... his parents, grandparents and sister are buried at Arlington, and he believes the massive arch would disrespect the veterans laid to rest there.

But here's where things get interesting ... Beyer says he's ready to pitch a tent at the construction site in an effort to stop crews from building the arch, taking a page out of Jane Fonda's Vietnam War-era protest playbook.

Asked if he's willing to get arrested, Beyer told us ... "Well, I hope so. I don't want to be arrested, but I'm willing to be arrested."

The showdown comes as the National Capital Planning Commission considers approving Trump's arch Thursday ... a project POTUS wants to build to commemorate America's 250th anniversary.