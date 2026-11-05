Nithya Raman Wins Los Angeles Mayoral Election Over Karen Bass

Los Angeles has a new mayor ... Nithya Raman has defeated Karen Bass, pulling off a major political upset and sending the incumbent packing after just one term.

The L.A. City Councilwoman came out on top in Tuesday's election ... after a heated race dominated by homelessness, public safety and backlash over the city's handling of the devastating Palisades Fire.

NBC News Decision Desk projects this win with Nithya's 52.1% trumping Bass's 47.9%.

And let's not forget ... reality TV star Spencer Pratt was once in the running, too.

As TMZ previously reported ... "The Hills" alum launched his campaign after losing his home in the wildfires, taking aim at Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom over their handling of the disaster.

Spencer ultimately failed to advance past the June primary ... leaving Bass and Raman to battle it out for City Hall.